First Annual Hope Town United Sailfish Tournament

The 1st Annual Hope Town United Sailfish Tournament kicks off on December 10th through December 12th at Sailfish Marina on Singer Island, Fla. to benefit the community members, the recovery, and restoration efforts on Elbow Cay following the devastation of Hurricane Dorian. Funds raised will go directly to rebuilding the Hope Town Primary School, the ground-up build of the Abaco Community Care Center, and the restoration of homes destroyed by Dorian as a part of Hope Town United’s Homes for Hope program.

Since Hurricane Dorian made landfall on September 1st, 2019, Hope Town United has been working tirelessly to provide immediate relief to residents of Elbow Cay.

“We are focused on helping the community get back on its feet while facilitating the construction of more resilient homes, businesses, and public buildings, along with an environmentally sustainable infrastructure. Together, we are revolutionizing the way an island can rebuild in the face of natural disasters. Hope Town United has raised $3.5 million+ with 2,000+ donors, and we hope to continue to raise funds to help Elbow Cay,” said Seneca Moss Reynolds, Hope Town United’s Director of Development.

Online registration for the charitable fishing tournament is open now at www.hopetownunited.org. Onsite registration will take place Thursday, December 10th at Sailfish Marina in conjunction with the Captain’s Meeting and Dinner. The tournament itself will take place Friday, December 11th through Saturday, December 12th. Live and dead bait categories available. Teams will fish for sailfish (by release only) and will be scored by overall releases based on points for using dead or live bait. Lines in at 7:30 am, lines out by 3:30 pm. Weigh station closes at 5:30 pm.

A cocktail hour on the Sailfish Marina’s South Tiki Lawn will take place at 6:00 pm on December 12th prior to the Awards Dinner and Ceremony. Immediately following, Hope Town United will present Songwriters in Paradise for a night of live music.

All events will be held in accordance with the Palm Beach County COVID-19 guidelines.

Entry details:

• The entry fee is $2,500 per boat/team and includes six tickets to the Captain’s Dinner and Awards Dinner, cocktails, gifts, and shirts (*tax and service fee applied at checkout).

• Calcutta available at Captain’s Meeting, Thursday, December 10th (CC, cash, check accepted).

• Please contact Tournament Director Courtney Bowden at (561) 909-7868 or hello@contactcourtney.com with any questions about tournament registration and rules, also available online at www.hopetownunited.org.

Donation checks and forms can be mailed to:

Hope Town United

ATTN: Sailfish Tournament

110 E. Atlantic Avenue, Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33444

Hope Town United is a U.S.-based 501(c)3 non-profit organization leading the recovery and restoration efforts on Elbow Cay in The Bahamas following the devastation of Hurricane Dorian. All contributions to Hope Town United are tax deductible. To learn more about Hope Town United’s projects and impact – and to donate – visit www.hopetownunited.org.