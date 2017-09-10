Fisherman Friendly Peck’s Lake

Peck’s Lake always produces some sizeable fish to share with our readers. It’s been a local favorite in Fulton County for years, and many others from around the state return to relax in a quiet peaceful setting. The lake is private, but a launch from Peck’s Lake Enterprises provides a gateway to their great fishing for trophy notherns, walleye, trout and the panfish are always willing to put a smile on everyone’s face. Peck’s Lake also rents cabins, boats and kayaks, and has all the bait and tackle and fishing guidance you need to start catching. Peck’s lake is a short drive from several NYS thruway exits, an easy day trip to visit the “good old days”.