Fisherman Friendly Peck’s Lake

9
Amy Miller came from Pennsylvania to catch this beautiful Peck’s Lake brown trout on 4th of July!

Peck’s Lake always produces some sizeable fish to share with our readers. It’s been a local favorite in Fulton County for years, and many others from around the state return to relax in a quiet peaceful setting. The lake is private, but a launch from Peck’s Lake Enterprises provides a gateway to their great fishing for trophy notherns, walleye, trout and the panfish are always willing to put a smile on everyone’s face. Peck’s Lake also rents cabins, boats and kayaks, and has all the bait and tackle and fishing guidance you need to start catching. Peck’s lake is a short drive from several NYS thruway exits, an easy day trip to visit the “good old days”.

X