Fishermen on the West Bank

January and February 2019 marked the successful completion of two grass roots fishing seminars held in the Orange Park/West Jacksonville Area. The impetus for the seminars came from the passion of local fisherman and REALTOR® Mark Feagle. “My goal is to provide fishermen with the best local captains to teach them about the species of fish that are in season for the month,” says Feagle.

The January seminar held at Watson Realty in Orange Park featured Mr. Noel Kuhn, Guy Harvey Resort Surf-Fishing Guide and writer for Coastal Angler’s Fishing Report. Kuhn spoke on tips and tricks for successfully locating and catching more fish on the beach. Over 50 were in attendance to soak up Kuhn’s angling wisdom and down-to-earth humor. A barbeque dinner and some great door prizes topped off the evening.

Due to increasing demand, the February Sheepshead seminar had to be moved to a larger venue, 57 Heaven on Wells Road. There, Captain Vic Tison gave an awesome presentation about catching those bait-stealing Sheepshead. “Over 100 local anglers signed up to hear the best in the business share his knowledge,” Feagle reports. “We wanted to thank everyone who came out to join us for the first two fishing seminars, as well as our sponsors. I love fishing! I came up with the idea to have local fishing seminars that Clay County and West Duval fishermen could easily attend. Our next seminar is going to be a good one, focused on catching Cobia on the beach. Nathan Stuart of OP Fish House and Oyster Bar is going to be our guest speaker on April 10th. Stuart is a proven Cobia fisherman around the Jacksonville waters and will provide great tips for catching them during the annual Manta Ray migration. Definitely a seminar you won’t want to miss!”

A special thanks to sponsors: Dicks Sporting Goods at Orange Park Mall, who has provided raffle Mark Meacham with Watson Mortgage, Coastal Angler, CCA of Northeast Florida, Gators Dockside Baymeadows, Drees Homes, 57 Heaven and especially to the generous Captains! Tight Lines!

If you would like to provide input for future seminars, or be added to the guest list, please contact Mark at [email protected]