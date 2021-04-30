Fishing and the NFL

By: Capt. Armando Alejo

On a recent charter we had the pleasure of fishing with a group of retired NFL football players. Among them, retired NFL lineman, Tom Andrews and his two college teammates; Jim Norris and Greg Kastman. On this day, we hopped aboard my Pathfinder 2300 HPS and headed out to a few of my favorite fishing holes. My attention was drawn immediately to their stories and behind the scenes action of life playing in the NFL and also noticed how the camaraderie still exists between these long-time teammates. We enjoyed our boat trip out during the beautiful sunrise as we headed to our 1st destination taking in some of this amazing Southwest Florida weather on our way to our fishing spop. We came to our first stop, dropped some lines into the waters and got on a good speckled trout bite with Greg leading the way with a nice over slot trout that he fought for a while and landed like a true Angler! As we worked hard throughout the day, stopping at several fishing spots that I have mapped over the years, we moved to one of my favorite spots at little more inshore near some mangroves. Jim and I worked together to put some fresh baits on the bottom, and it sure did pay off! Jim hooked and landed a beautiful redfish to close our charter. Grag and I also landed some beauties and managed to pull a few snook out from hiding as well. Still, I can’t stop thinking about all the stories I listened to during our day as these two great players reminisced about their glory days!

