Fishing Forecast

By Capt Roan zumFelde

July fishing is going to be short and sweet: In a nutshell, not usually one of our better months for freshwater fishing in South West Florida. I will have to start by saying sorry for the June report since I was not expecting 3 feet of rain to fall at the end of May and the beginning of June. That seriously curtailed our fishing in June. Early start of summer rainfall has made fishing tough in all our waters. I suggest an early morning snook trip on poppers in the salt. If you have to fish in the freshwaters, then the canals in Miami for peacocks or canals on the trail leading to Miami will have some good mixed action snook and tarpon, some bass, and cichlids.

Okeechobee has had record water levels through June and it is making things on the lake a little difficult. Fish are being caught, but mostly flipping and pitching creature baits in heavy cover. I would expect a bit of schooling fish out on the main part of the lake along the rock beds, but this is dependent on water levels. When fishing Lake O, please be aware of the weather in summer. If you get caught in a big thunderstorm the lake can go from flat calm to 2 to 3 feet and be very dangerous. Please be observant and careful!

Trafford Fishing is still, well no comment.

The Everglades Canals are going to be difficult. High water sends the fish deep into cover areas and out on the marshes. Not impossible to catch fish here, just do not expect to be putting the 100 and 200 fish days together. Good days would be 25 to 50 fish and you are going to have to work tight to any structure and cover. Early morning is your best shot. Interceptor early would be a good canal to try. Golden Gate canal around any of the water structures should also produce snook, tarpon, and bass. Been fishing the Golden Gate in June some and finding fish just being wholly uncooperative on most artificials. Jumped a few tarpon and caught a few peacocks, but been difficult.

