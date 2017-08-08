Fishing Tips for Red Snapper Season

By Capt. Andrew Border:

It’s that time of year again, red snapper season! This season is one of the most anticipated and sought-after fishing seasons for offshore anglers. Although the season for red snapper is usually a short one, the fishing season has been extended through Sept. 4, leaving more time for recreational fishing fun. As a captain with Pure Florida, I’ve found the key to any profitable fishing trip is preparation. With the right equipment, bait and location, you shouldn’t have any problem landing your red snapper in the boat.

Choosing the right rod and reel is essential for red snapper fishing. In Southwest Florida, we go out anywhere from 95-165 feet of water, so I prefer to use a bigger reel, such as a 9500 Spinfisher V by Penn, to better handle the heavy weights that are used to reach the bottom. My personal preference is to use braided line and recently have started using 80-pound braid. Identifying your leader is the next step in this process and I recommend no less than 50 pounds and no more than a 100-pound fluorocarbon.

Having the right bait is the most important part in fishing for red snapper. Line bait always seems to work no matter what you are fishing for, but even more so when fishing for these ruby red beauties. Pinfish and even small spot-tails work great for line bait. Earlier in the year, I prepared line bait for our red snapper trip. This bait worked extremely well not only due to the smell of the bait, but also because of the texture – the bait becomes almost like a leather, making it harder for these fish to pick it off your hooks.

Finally, knowing the best locations to fish for red snapper is a major component to making your trip a success. Just like any snapper, you can usually find red snapper around natural or artificial reefs, rocks, ledges or even wrecks. On a previous trip, I did well around the 160-foot depth mark on ledges and a few wrecks.

Remember, with the extended red snapper season, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Monday, Sept. 4 (a weekday exception for Labor Day) are open for red snapper fishing, so you still have time to get out there and hook up on this prized fish. If you are going out with some friends or family and want to leave the preparation to someone else, call us at Pure Florida at 239-263-4949 and we’ll take care of the details of your fishing charter for you and show you some of our favorite spots. As any angler knows, there are no guarantees when it comes to fishing, but we are firm believers that even a bad day of fishing beats a good day at work, so get out on the water and enjoy!



Capt. Andrew Border is a Jr. Captain with Pure Florida. Born and raised in Naples, Florida, he has a certified U.S. Coast Guard 6-pack license.