Fishing With a Pro

By: Capt. Armando Alejo

Is not every day that we get to fish with a pro Bass fisherman! On a recent trip, we did just that! It was our pleasure to have returning MLF Pro Circuit Angler, Matt Becker and his lovely girlfriend Brittany. With the weather the way it has been, we moved our Key Largo scheduled trip to Everglades City to allow for a better “wind blocked” day. Our plan materialized as planned and we saved the day by avoiding a stiff east wind in the shelter of the Ten Thousand Islands area. We ventured out from the famed Rod and Gun Club and ran toward the rivers south of Chokoloskee Island. It was another South Florida winter cool ride that we enjoyed with the help of some great country tunes along the way! Upon arriving at our first spot, it’s always refreshing to see (and totally cool) when Matt rigs his bait casters for the day. On this trip, Matt and Brittany threw ONLY bass baits, better known as “chatter baits”. Three casts into the day, Matt hooked up as did Brittany on a nice Everglades redfish and a fierce fighting jack cravelle! We worked that particular oyster bed on negative winter low tide and caught many other species there as well. On a hunch, I moved us deep into the Everglades back country seeking some bigger winter redfish. After striking out at the second stop, I switched our approach to the wind-blown banks in that area. Shortly after that move, Matt hooked into his personal best redfish, a solid tournament red that tipped our scale with a nice weight of close to 8 lbs. Brittany followed Matt closely as she also hooked and fought a slot redfish along with some Snook. We closed this fish filled charter with double digit snook after a tide turn helped move our baits over an oyster bed.

