Flagler Club

By: Scheyenne Welch

Publicity Director

Upcoming Events:

September 4: Monthly Member Meeting: VFW Palm Coast – OPEN TO THE PUBLIC – Quick Tips at 7:00pm; Meeting at 7:30pm

September 22: Flagler Pier fishing tournament (Member’s only)

This month’s speaker is Spencer Brogan, who will be speaking about Pier fishing. Spencer has been fishing from a pier most of his life, and will be discussing where (best spot on the pier) and how to fish (equipment needed) from a pier, including pier fishing techniques (baits to use), while enjoying your experience. Fishing in the Jacksonville area for 38 years, Spencer has fished alongside Larry “Fishman” Finch, and was known as a “Pier Rat” when he was 11 years old, while fishing from the Jacksonville Pier.

Our quick tips speaker will be Rebecca Lucas from FWC, who will be speaking about Catch, Photo, & Release. Many people have shown interest in this topic, as a way to preserve fish, especially when it comes to tournaments.

Quick Tips will begin at 7:00pm, followed by the meeting at 7:30pm at the VFW on Old Kings Rd. in Palm Coast.

Check out www.fcsportfishing.com or on Facebook: www.facebook.com/flaglerflorida/