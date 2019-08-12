Flagler Sport Fishing Club – August



By: Chris Christian

Marketing Director

The Flagler Sportfishing Club presents Kayak Fishing Techniques this month.The Club Meeting is set for August 6, 2019. The speaker is Captain Will Neimann of St. Augustine Paddle Sports and he will teach the Club how to catch Fish from a Kayak and also the proper techniques to use to be successful. In addition, we will learn the best equipment and rigs to use.

Upcoming Events:

August 6, 2019: Monthly Member Meeting: VFW Palm Coast – OPEN TO THE PUBLIC – Quick Tips at 7:00pm

Meeting at 7:30pm at the VFW on Old Kings Rd. in Palm Coast.

August 10, 2019:New Members Clinic

Hammock Community Center

August 24, 2019: Club Kayak Tournament

