At our June 6th monthly meeting at the VFW in Palm Coast our newly elected club officers will be introduced to the membership. As the club enters its 28th year we will continue to support the community, grow the membership and most of all fish. This month brings Swap n Shop to our monthly meeting. It’s time to get out all of those nautical treasures you want to unload and bring ‘em down and do some trading or find some real bargains. Our guest speaker at the meeting is Capt. Billy Hunsicker who runs the Endless Summer II. He has been chasing offshore fish here for over 18 years and is one of the true pros sailing from the Conch House in St. Augustine.

Saturday, June 10th is our free for members, Guys n Gals Inshore tournament with Food, music and cash prizes for the biggest fish, most weight by team, best team outfits and largest redfish.

Rest up after that and do our bottom trip out of Ponce inlet on the Sea Spirit. We bought the boat for the day and have limited the trip to 40 anglers. This is a great bargain for members and these guys put us on the fish.

Need more information? Check out www.fcsportfihing.com or our Facebook page, Flagler Sportfishing Club.

See you all on the water.

Capt. Chuck Gleichmann

President

Flagler Sportfishing Club

3300 John Anderson Dr

Ormond Beach FL 32176

www.Fcsportfishing.com