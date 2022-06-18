As we push into July, the air and water temperatures aren’t the only things heating up! The inshore bite for snook and redfish is on fire. This time of the year. I’ll be fishing a lot of shorelines and creek mouths during my trips. One of the key things I look for in any spot is water flow whether it’s at the mouth of a creek, around a bar, a mangrove island or a downed tree. The fish will use these as points to ambush small baitfish and crustaceans as they are carried by the current. Once I have decided the area I will fish, the first thing I will do is position my boat away, and up current of the spot. I will then lower my Minn Kota Ulterra trolling motor and use it to move us down the shoreline as slowly and quietly as possible.

Giving yourself the opportunity to flow down the shoreline or area to your spot in the direction that the current is flowing will allow you and your bait to flow and be presented in the most natural way possible. Once positioned and ready to cast, a medium light or medium size rod with a 3000 or 4000 size spinning reel will be an ideal set up for this. Several methods I’ll use to target my fish are a weedless ¼ oz jig head rigged with a 3in gulp shrimp or a popping cork rigged with about 2-3ft section with a 1/16oz jig head and a live shrimp.

Nestor Alvisa

HookedOnFlamingo.com

@hooked_on_flamingo_charters

(786) 387-2443