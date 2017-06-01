Florida Governor Signs Okeechobee Legislation Into Law

Florida Gov. Rick Scott signed Committee Substitute for Senate Bill 10 into law. The legislation, a top priority of Senate President Joe Negron (R-Stuart), will provide additional funding and accelerate the timeline to establish a water storage reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee with the goal of reducing harmful releases to coastal estuaries.



“With today’s signing of Senate Bill 10, Governor Scott has shown his strong commitment to advancing Everglades restoration,” said Kellie Ralston, Florida Fishery Policy Director of the American Sportfishing Association.



“Thank you to Governor Rick Scott, Senate President Joe Negron, and House Speaker Richard Corcoran for their leadership in preserving and protecting Florida’s natural resources,” said Gary Jennings, Director of Keep Florida Fishing. “This will ensure that Florida remains the ‘Fishing Capital of the World’ for generations to come.”

Keep Florida Fishing also praised House and Senate sponsors as CS/SB 10 passed the Florida House of Representatives on Tuesday, May 2.



“We are grateful for House Speaker Richard Corcoran, Rep. Matt Caldwell, Rep. Holly Raschein, Senate President Joe Negron, Sen. Rob Bradley, Sen. Jack Latvala, and the entire Florida Legislature for their support of Everglades restoration projects and funding. This much-needed focus on our state’s natural resources will provide for the implementation of comprehensive solutions that will have the greatest and most immediate impact on the Everglades, Florida Bay, and our South Florida estuaries,” said, Ralston.