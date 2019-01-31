Fourth Annual Reel in the Sunshine Hooks Local Fishing Enthusiasts

Southwest Florida is a fishing paradise for both recreational and professional anglers. With more than 1,000 species of fish in the area, having the proper gear, lines and tackle is the key to reeling in a big catch. This is a feat Sunshine Ace Hardware has helped many fishing enthusiasts accomplish through its wide selection of top-quality products, expert advice and engaging events, including its annual free fishing expo, Reel in the Sunshine, which will take place on Saturday, Feb. 9.

Back in 1958, Don Wynn established Sunshine Ace Hardware with the desire to offer residents a one-of-a-kind retail experience with a variety of premium brands and services to assist with home repair, maintenance issues and DIY projects. The family-owned and operated hardware store strived to be more than a great hardware store, building strong relationships and going above and beyond to help its customers. Throughout its more than 60 years in business, the company grew to be an extension of the families living in Southwest Florida, helping supply everything needed to enjoy the best of what this coastal destination has to offer. Today, Sunshine Ace Hardware’s nine stores serve as go-to locations for grill masters, beach-goers and professional and amateur fishing enthusiasts alike, with friendly, knowledgeable associates helping make shopping a breeze. Wynn was no stranger to being on the water and was often found reeling in a big catch aboard his boat, “Miss Sunshine.” Wynn’s love for angling and Southwest Florida’s great fishing spots led Sunshine Ace Hardware in becoming a major contributor to today’s local fishing community. Sunshine Ace Hardware supplies anglers with the right products and knowledge needed for any fishing adventure by offering dedicated sporting goods associates at its stores to provide guidance.

Each year, the company shares its founder’s love for fishing through its annual fishing expo, a free community event for local fishing enthusiasts of any age. Reel in the Sunshine, held at the Sunshine Ace Hardware in Bonita Springs, provides a mixture of unique offerings in one convenient location. The event is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features a variety of activities, including the opportunity to participate in free fishing seminars led by fishing captains, demonstrations by vendor product experts and special deals. Attendees can also participate in a prize drawing for the chance to win a variety of leading products, including a YETI cooler, with proceeds to benefit Southwest Florida Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). The event will also include a charitable lunch benefiting MDA, offering the choice of a hot dog or hamburger with chips and a drink for a donation of any amount. Fishing hobbyists are sure to catch great deals with blowout offers on Sunshine Ace Hardware’s exceptional selection of fishing products. The fishing expo features representatives from more than 20 brands including Costa, Diawa, Penn, Shimano, YETI and more. These vendors will demonstrate new products and share their detailed knowledge of the gear on sale. To attend the fourth annual fishing extravaganza, just be there to “Reel in the Sunshine” at 9100 Bonita Beach Rd. in Bonita Springs on Feb. 9! Learn more at www.SunshineAceHardware.com/RITS.