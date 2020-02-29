The Marine Industries Association of Collier County Foundation, along with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will offer a free Kids’ Fishing Clinic for children between the ages of 5 and 15 from 9 a.m. to noon March 9 at Naples Pier, 25 12th Avenue S. This free clinic enables young people to learn the basics of conservation stewardship, fishing ethics, angling skills and safety. In addition, environmental displays will offer participants a unique chance to experience Florida’s marinelife firsthand.

The Kids’ Fishing Clinic strives to achieve several goals, but the main objective is to create responsible marine-resource stewards by teaching children about the vulnerability of Florida’s marine ecosystems. In addition, organizers hope to teach fundamental saltwater fishing skills and provide participants with a positive fishing experience. Fishing equipment and bait are provided for kids to use during the clinic, but organizers encourage children who own fishing tackle to bring it. A limited number of rods and reels will be given away to participants upon completion of the clinic. If conditions allow, participants will have the opportunity to practice their new skills and fish from the pier. This event is a photo catch-and-release activity. An adult must accompany all participants. Individuals or companies interested in helping sponsor this event or volunteering at the clinic should contact the MIACC Foundation Event Coordinator, Tiffany Sawyer-Schank at 239-682-0900 or email foundation@miacc.org.

About MIACC Foundation

The MIACC Foundation is the charitable branch of the Marine Industries Association of Collier County, responsible for producing the annual Naples Boat Show(s) and the Naples Christmas Boat Parade. The Foundation was organized to develop, produce, and support programs related to recreational boating and our marine environment. Annually, the Foundation supports many local programs such as Kids Don’t Float Life Jacket Loaner Program, CCSO Build-A-Boat Program, Freedom Waters Foundation, Friends of Rookery Bay, Junior Deputy, Keep Collier Beautiful, Miss Marine Queen Scholarship Pageant, and the Naples Community Sailing Clinic. As a charitable nonprofit, the Foundation seeks sponsorships and donations to help support its programs and charitable contributions. A majority of Foundation funding comes from boat donations. Donors can give a boat, even if it’s not in running condition (some exceptions may apply) for a tax deduction. The Foundation will make all the arrangements to pick up and sell the vessel at no cost to the donor. Donors receive the full fair market value as a lawful IRS tax deduction. For more information about donating to the MIACC Foundation or for a schedule of events, visit www.MIACC.org or Like the Facebook Fan page Facebook.com/MarineIndustries.