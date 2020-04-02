Teaching children a lifelong hobby, instilling appreciation for our marine environment and providing fun, family outings were the objectives for the Kids’ Fishing Clinic in Naples on March 7th. The Marine Industries Association of Collier County Foundation, along with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) offered a free Kids’ Fishing Clinic for children between the ages of 5 and 15 at the Naples Pier. Over 215 kids from the community turned out for this free clinic. Young anglers learned the basics of conservation stewardship, fishing ethics, angling skills and safety. “The smiles on the kids’ faces and the squeals of delight as many of them reeled in the first fish of their life, is what it’s all about” says Tiffany Sawyer-Schank, one of the event organizers from the MIACC Foundation.