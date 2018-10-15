Freshwater Report By: Ron Schelfo

Lake Alfred – Auburndale – Winter Haven areas

IT’S TIME TO GO! This is going to be one of the best spec seasons ever! We’re told that some good size specs are showing up early this year. The specs are mixed in with lots of shell crackers. It’s also been a good year for crackers. The abundance of rain has created an ideal fishing environment!

If you’re coming over to the Auburndale area, you’ll find the best fishing spots are currently Lakes Ariana and Juliana. Those lakes are experiencing good bass fishing in the 3 to 4-pound range. A majority of anglers report using a lipless crank bait for best results. When fishing for catfish, you’ll probably want to try Lake Juliana, which is also good for blue gills at this time.

Here in the Lake Alfred area, Lakes Haines, Rochelle and Alfred are offering some premium fishing as a result of the favorable running water environment. We’re getting great reports of good limits on big shell crackers and blue gills, along with bass in the 3 to 6-pound range. In this area, our anglers report mostly using spinner baits and lipless crank baits. When fishing for bass, our two best recommendations are the Booyah lipless crank bait in royalty color and Bass Assassin Vibe Tail Worm “Ding Dong” in assorted colors. You’ll probably find some nice size catfish when fishing Lake Rochelle. When fishing gills or crackers, your best baits are always live crickets and red worms.

Heading over to the South Winter Haven Chain of lakes, first-class fishing reports are coming in from lakes Shipp, Summit, and Cannon, especially when fishing the mouth of canals and areas with fast running water. Lake Shipp is reporting bass catches of up to eight pounds. The best recommendations are to fish along the shore line at the park. Swim baits like Bass Assassin Boss Shiners are a recommended choice.

The 20th season of Ron’s Tackle Box Weekly Bass Tournaments is winding up for this season and will come to an end Thursday, October 25th. Weekly registration is $30.00 per boat (1 or 2 man) and the tournaments run from 6:00 PM to 9:30 PM each Thursday. Prizes are awarded for BIG BASS and 1st, 2nd, 3rd Place categories. The location each week is not revealed until Thursday mornings and is announced in “The Ledger” and on our Facebook page. Of course, you may always call Ron at (863) 956-4990 for tournament information and fishing reports. Our tournaments are all around great fun. Come out and join us while there’s still time!

Submitted By: Ron Schelfo, Owner

RON’S TACKLE BOX, LLC

380 S. Lake Shore Way

Lake Alfred, FL 33850

(863) 956-4990

www.ronstacklebox.com

“Catch” my Weekly Fishing Report every Saturday (6-8 AM) on WFLA 970 AM