Freshwater Scene

Welcome to August in Southwest Florida! Not the best month for freshwater fishing here, but if you go early and fish late in the evening you will have some quality fishing. This is usually a very wet and hot month which means higher than normal water in the canals and running water. I am not going to break down each body of water that we have to fish this month, just not worth it with the fishing opportunities this time of the year. My suggestion this month is to try and focus on fishing lakes and waterways that are less affected by rainfall and heat. This means find canals that are less affected by high water, like the Miami and Interceptor, and fish them early and late. Lake fishing on The Big O and all the lakes in South Central Florida should be very good as long as you go early and or fish late evening. Early is your best bet; you need to be there at the crack of dawn and fish for just a couple of hours. Flipping and Pitching will be your best shot on the lakes, but do not rule out an early morning top water bite and watch for schooling fish- there should be some around. Peacocks will generally school this time of the year also, be on the lookout in the canals closer to Miami and Fort Lauderdale. If you like small tarpon then the Canals along 41 should be loaded this time of the year.

Mike’s Bait House will be closed for August and September this year. Need some vaca time and rest for the pending season and a few upgrades to the shop. We will still be around so if you have an emergency purchase or need of something like a cast net, rod reel, Fly Rod or line or what, ever we will try and help you out. Call 239-269-4426. Hope you have a great summer and hopefully no storms!

