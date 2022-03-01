Freshwater Scene

By: Capt. Roan zumFelde

March, what a great month for fishing the freshwater species in our area of Florida. The Canals and lakes really come alive this month. Bass are big targets this month but if the water is warm then our peacocks and cichlids will be exciting on top water flies and lures. I promised this month I was going to talk a little about what I would suggest for a fly rod for our area. Fishing wise there is only one thing to say. Great month to fish no excuses!

Fly fishing gear for our area usually consists of a nine-foot eight weight fly rod and a 8 weight, weight forward floating line with a 9 ft. Leader and yes this will work in almost every situation in South West Florida from fresh to salt if you had only one outfit. But if you are coming to Florida and you have some great trout gear like 4 weights through 6 weights you should really consider bringing them. My all-time favorite setup for our bass and cichlids in the Glades is a 8’6, 5 weight fly rod maker does not really matter I am partial to TFO but I have been with them forever. I like at least a med fast taper or fast for the canals and bass in general. I like to over line them by one or two sizes so that it is easier to turn over the bigger bulkier flies we usually throw flies like Grave diggers, and Backcountry muddlers and so on. A shorter leader with a heavy butt section no longer than eight Feet and the class Tippet 16lb and even 20lb if I think there are tarpon and snook where I am fishing. Fly patterns from subsurface streamers or clouser type flies to top water poppers should be in everyones fly box. Good pair of long forceps just in case of the dreaded bowfin or gar catch, this might save your digits. I also might suggest some type of finger guard protection whether it be a glove or tape or a finger cot. Lots of casting and stripping in these canals mostly no stop and at the right time it can be a fish a cast which can eat you up a bit if you are not weathered. Well good luck and get out there in March for some great fishing.

Come visit Mike and me at Mike’s Bait house and Indian Pass Outfitters on Danford Street, next to Bayview Park in Naples and we can talk fishing. We carry a full line of tackle including: fly fishing needs and both saltwater and freshwater gear, food, drink, and bait. Thanks, and good fishing. Roan z