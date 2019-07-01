Fried Catfish, It’s “what’s for dinner”!

By Chris Foster

As Spring transitions to Summer the fish are becoming more active and Anglers are being able to move beyond cabin fever and get out on the water more; with this fact is also the enticement that as the water has warmed and the bait has moved to shallower water that the fish will be doing so as well! With this transition one can find himself debating what species of fish to target due to the simple fact that all are feeding and in search of the weary bait that you are placing in his strike zone!

Perhaps one of the most underrated fish of the freshwater scope is the Catfish, they are magnificent table fare, put up a great fight on the end of a line, relatively easy to catch, bait choices are easier to come by than most, and they are rather consistent when it comes to finding and catching them. In our area we are blessed with several species but the two I’m going to focus on are the Channel Cat and the Flathead which are in my opinion the most sought after in our area as well as the fact that utilizing the techniques presented next for these 2 will have you catching the others as well.

Channel catfish present a somewhat less challenging adversary when it comes to locating and getting them to bite. Multiple techniques can be employed: “stinkbait” is one of the most common and when applied to a sponge and hook or a tube and hook rig oftentimes you will be catching catfish in short order. Another method used to lure the Channel catfish is cut Shad and many times this will also have Anglers catching bigger catfish. The best areas to look to fish in our waters for these fish is usually around pieces of structure in rivers where there is an eddy from the flow of current behind a fallen tree or a place with structure near a good drop-off. Many times if you can locate where the Carp are jumping during the Spring when they are producing eggs, the catfish can be found aggressively feeding under them as they are eating the eggs. With a little practice of finding your prime locations and narrowing down your bait selections to the one you like best and you too will be putting cats in the net!

Flathead catfish are a little more wary than the Channel catfish; albeit sometimes they will be caught on the piece of cut Shad, most often they are more interested in a live bait offering. Growing up to over 70 pounds you want to make sure you are using equipment that can handle the fight of these fish; always ensure that your drag is working well on the reels before your hook-up! Live Gizzard or Grass shad make some of the best baits rigged on a Carolina rig with a large bobber of some type to be able to display baits at different levels of the water column. We have found that using circle hooks also increases your catch at the end of the day. Structure tends to differ as well with Flatheads hanging out around bridge pilings and rocks more so than the random downed tree. Many Anglers find the Flathead to be better table fare as well; however, that is opinion and after finding yourself with a couple of each in the cooler you will have to create that verdict yourself!

Catfishing can be some of the most rewarding freshwater fishing you do and with their prime season being in the midst of most kids getting out of school what better fish to target to take a kid fishing and get them hooked on the sport! Once you get on them, Channel catfish can provide some pretty fast action that is not only attention grabbing but also a good fight as well! Once you have mastered the Channel catfish, then there are always those like the Flathead to provide a new challenge and oftentimes an even more struggling fight on the other end of a line! Either way, there are sure to be memories made and some quality time shared on the water!

Capt. Chris Foster

Yeah Right Charters

Southport, NC

(910) 845-2004

www.yeahrightcharters.com