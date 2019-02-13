So many!

So many!! Another video from the other night. I usually try to check in the morning after most have left because I don’t like to make them fly but this shows how many birds are at these rookeries and how if one gets sick there is no one there to see or help them. I don’t even want to think how many are dying at these rookeries all around us. This video shows only about a third of the birds that come to this island. I need help checking if anyone lives on Palma Sola Bay.

Posted by Friends of the Pelicans, Inc. on Tuesday, November 20, 2018