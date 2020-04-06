From the desk of the Captain- April 2020

From the desk of the captain, these are odd times indeed. The world is buzzing with talk of the virus; meanwhile local anglers are breaking away for sunshine and fishing. Thank you to our community’s leader’s for recognizing the importance of fishing and boating as a balance of needed sanity. We all share in the need to boat and fish safely and follow the guidelines set by our leaders. The faster the storm passes, the faster we get back to work.

Keep supporting your local fishing economy. We are a tough group of business owners and we are used to surviving storms. To be a coastal business owner means there will always be interrupted finances. We continue our work because we love it. A great way to support your local fishing economy is by purchasing gift certificates. Restaurants, tackle shops, and fishing guides will appreciate your generosity. When the storm passes we will be back to work. Until then, spring fishing is here!

Enjoy the salt, slime, and sunshine!

PEACE as only given by Jesus,

Captain Mike McNamara