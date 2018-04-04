FWC Saltwater Fishing Clinics are for Everyone

By Heather Sneed and Amanda Nalley:

Bob and Shelly Stowe, of Jupiter, knew plenty about freshwater fishing from their years living in Michigan, but when it came to saltwater fishing, they weren’t quite sure where to start.

That’s when they found out about a local Family Saltwater Fishing Clinic being hosted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

“We had no experience with saltwater fishing,” said Shelly. “That class was so complete. It was A++. I learned how to set up a pole, how to unhook a fish from the line, how to cast correctly and how to bait a hook. Every single person involved in teaching that class was so friendly, helpful and knowledgeable that if they had it again, we’d take it again.”

For years FWC has hosted kids’ and women’s fishing clinics. In 2017 they added adult saltwater fishing clinics. These free, one-day educational events are for anyone 18 and older, male or female.

Participants learn everything they need to know to fish on their own, from knot tying and fishing tackle to conservation efforts and marine habitats. Clinic class sizes are kept small for a hands-on approach. At the end of the day, you’ll also get to try catch-and-release fishing firsthand. Bring your own gear or FWC will provide some for the day. And don’t forget your recreational saltwater fishing license.

Visit MyFWC.com Calendar for upcoming dates and locations. For women and adult saltwater fishing clinics, you’ll need to register in advance, either on the calendar, or by calling 850-487-0554 or emailing Heather.Sneed@MyFWC.com.