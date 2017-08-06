GENERAL TSO’S SHRIMP WITH BROCCOLI

GENERAL TSO'S SHRIMP WITH BROCCOLI 

16 to 20 lg. Shrimp (for two)
Broccoli (for two)
Salt and Pepper
1/3 cup cornstarch
Rice (for two)
½ cup bottled General Tso’s Sauce & Glaze (Iron Chef)
4 Scallions chopped
Parsley (Handful chopped)
2 Garlic cloves minced
2 Teaspoons oil
Oil for skillet
Sesame Seeds toasted
Rice Noodles (optional)

Cook rice and keep warm. Shell and devein shrimp and dry with paper towels.

In small pan, put 2 teaspoons oil.  Add scallions and cook over low heat until soft.  Add garlic and cook for a couple of minutes.  Add parsley and cook until wilted.  Add General Tso’s Sauce and simmer until hot.  Add a little water if it gets too thick.  Steam broccoli until crisp/tender and keep warm.

Salt and pepper the shrimp and dredge in cornstarch.  Into large skillet, pour in oil, about ¼ inch deep.  Heat oil until very hot.  Add shrimp; do not crowd.  Cook about 2 minutes on each side. Serve shrimp over rice and broccoli and top with sauce. Sprinkle with sesame seeds.  If you like a little crunch (I do.) Sprinkle with canned rice noodles.

This recipe is also great with chicken instead of shrimp and snow peas instead of broccoli. (If you are really in a hurry, skip the scallions, garlic and parsley.  The bottled sauce is good on by itself.)

