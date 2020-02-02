Get Involved

Capt. Christina Kraus

Naples boating in season can be kind of a nightmare. We have seen a lot of boating accidents that could have been prevented if people were more aware of their surroundings. Boating can be extremely dangerous especially when you don’t know the waterways. Please be safe and considerate when out on the water!

2020! In January we braved the 20mph winds of the incoming cold front and it payed off! We managed over 30 snook and ended the day with a perfect in-slot snook release. We like to encourage catch and release fishing as much as possible, saving fish for future generations to enjoy, as we have, is so important. Recently I joined the Coastal Conservation Association board of directors. Hope to see everyone at the CCA banquet for the Naples chapter. Also mark your calendars, Southwest Spring Classic is coming up in April, benefiting the Coastal Conservation Association. I can’t wait to bring ideas and a passion for fishing and teach as many people as I can. I have been a supporter of CCA for a few years now and it has been my goal to help with the restoration of our Everglades and the fish we all love to catch so much! My plan is to come up with a way to start our own fish restoration, with a base here in southwest Florida. I think it would be a great way for everyone to physically see the efforts going into restoring our fisheries. We have a chance to change the future of fishing before it’s too late! Whether it is for fun or work or a way of life, like it is for us, we want to get everyone involved. Another way we got involved last month was the FWC Python Bowl, removing non-native pythons from the Everglades. It’s only February and it feels like the year is already moving quickly. The fish are always chewing! Book a trip and come see what the backwaters have to offer!

239-601-3799

Artistic Angler Charters