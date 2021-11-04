Get Hook’d on Lake Monroe Schedule of Events

Schedule of Events

Friday Jan. 7th 6:00pm – 8:00pm Captains Meeting

All fishing teams must come to register for the tournament at the captains meeting to be able to fish in the tournament on Saturday. Anglers are required to stay for the entire captains meeting. An overview of the contest and rules will be given by the tournament director followed by Q & A for anyone with questions. Registered Anglers will receive a free White Claw at the captains meeting and will receive all the rules and regulations and tournament ruler.

Saturday Jan. 8th

7:00am – 1:00pm – Fishing Tournament

Both the Bass and Crappie tournament will start at 7am. Weigh-ins will start at 1:00pm and will be separated out in flights of 25 teams per every 30 minutes.

1:00pm – 4:00pm – Tournament Weigh-in

All anglers will be assigned a time slot to for weigh-in at registration at the captains meeting. Slots will be pulled lottery style. A one-pound penalty per minute late for arriving late to weigh in. Angler will be disqualified after 15 min, no exceptions. Anglers must check out if not weighing fish.

Noon – 6:00pm – Seafood Festival

All the festivities for friends, family and spectators start at noon. There will be over 30+ food vendors as well as many other vendors and product demos going on from noon until 6pm. A large outside stage will host Bands, DJ’s and the tournament Award Ceremony. Seafood festival will also include Kids Zones and Conservation/Education Zones.

5:00pm – 6:00pm – Tournament Award Ceremony

Winners will be announced, and prizes will be awarded. Following the ceremony there will be a performance by The Supervillains at The West End Trading Co.

Sunday Jan. 12th

9:00am – 10:00am Conservation and Fishing education seminar

We will have space for 150 kids to participate in the conservation class. All kids that participate will receive a free fishing pole. Parents must be present for kids to participate. Sign-ups will begin Saturday at the Sea Food Festival, but kids will be able to sign up morning of as well as long as there are still spots available. The class will consist of 5 stages including Safety, Conservation, Knot tying, Tackle, and Casting.

10:00am – Noon – Kids Fishing Rodeo

All kids will fish the small pond behind the Sanford Museum. All parents must be present while their kids are fishing. There will be volunteers to assist children. Small prizes will be awarded to kids during the tournament.

Noon – 2:00pm – Fish Fry and Wrap Party

The weekend wraps up with a free fish fry at Celery City Craft. Celery City’s outside stage will host live music

Tournament Pay-out

Bass Division

1st Place: $2,500

2nd Place: $1,000

3rd Place: $500

4th Place: $250

5th Place: $125

6th Place: $100

7th Place: $75

8th Place: $50

9th Place: $25

Crappie Division

1st Place: $2,500

2nd Place: $1,000

3rd Place: $500

4th Place: $250

5th Place: $150

6th Place: $125

7th Place: $75

8th Place: $50

9th Place: $25

Biggest Trash Fish (Gar, Catfish, ext.) $250

Raffle (all anglers are entered) $500