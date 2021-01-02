Getting Jiggy in January

Capt. Matt Fueyo

It’s time to put the circle hooks away and get ready to start setting the hook again! Jig head fishing can be a very productive method of catching fish for all skill levels. We often see jig heads being used with soft plastic lures, but our captains tend to use different methods. Our technique is common in the charter boat world in SW Florida for inshore fishermen. What’s the technique you ask? First, take your shrimp and snip or bite off the fan section of the shrimp’s tail. This exposes some muscle tissue and becomes an access point for your hook. Then, run your hook up into the shrimp until the sharp end pushes out through where the shrimp’s legs connect to the body. Now, push the hook through the exoskeleton, and viola! You now have a shrimp on a jig head! Every jig head brand is different, so make sure the brand you’re using works well for this technique. This presentation is effective for all types of fishing, including flats, rocks, bridges, and docks. One thing, it’s not is snag proof, so be sure you’re keeping your line tight (no slack so you can feel the bite!) and don’t be afraid to work your bait across the bottom. Shrimp naturally escape predators by swimming backwards. This rig mimics this motion if executed correctly. This is a very effective way to get your bait down into the zone and also create a scent trail by removing the tail. We will also lighten up on our leader size. The winter months and cooler water temps slow the algae growth, and less rain equals higher salinity. Using 25 pound leader and lighter will increase your bite ratio in these clear water conditions. The fish you will catch using this style will also have you scratching your head, wondering why you didn’t do this sooner… Permit, pompano, redfish, black drum, snapper, grouper, snook and sheepshead will all pounce on this tasty wintertime treat. Make a visit to your local tackle shops and get a few dozen. Pro Tip: If you have dead shrimp in your bucket or live well, remove them before they turn pink. Throw them in a ziplock on ice and save them for when the sheepshead bite is ON! – our captains tend to use different methods.