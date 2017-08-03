Goliath Grouper Workshops Discuss Possible Limited Harvest

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has scheduled a series of workshops to gather public input on goliath grouper management, including the possibility of a limited harvest in Florida state waters. Share input and learn about the current status of goliath grouper by attending one of these workshops.

Workshops will be from 5-8 p.m. local time:

July 31: Lake Worth, Lantana Road Branch Library, 4020 Lantana Road.

Aug. 1: Key West, Key West Marriott Beachside Hotel, 3841 N. Roosevelt Blvd.

Aug. 2: Marathon, Hyatt Place Marathon/Florida Keys, 1996 Overseas Highway.

Aug. 3: Key Largo, Murray Nelson Government Center, 102050 Overseas Highway.

Aug. 8: Crystal River, Plantation on Crystal River, 9301 W. Fort Island Trail.

Aug. 9: Carrabelle, Franklin County Senior Citizens Center, 201 NW Ave. F.

Aug 16: Pensacola, Sanders Beach – Corinne Jones Resource Center, 913 S. I St.

Aug. 17: Panama City, Bland Conference Center, 4750 Collegiate Drive.

Oct. 9: Jacksonville, Pablo Creek Regional Library, 13295 Beach Blvd.

Oct. 10: Titusville, American Police Hall of Fame & Museum, 6350 Horizon Drive.

Oct. 11: Stuart, Flagler Place, 201 SW Flagler Ave.

Oct. 12: Davie, Old Davie School Historical Museum, 6650 Griffin Road.

Oct. 16: Pinellas Park, Bill Jackson's Shop for Adventure, 9501 U.S. Highway 19 N.

Oct. 17: Port Charlotte, The Cultural Center of Charlotte County, 2280 Aaron St.

Oct. 18: Naples, Collier County Public Library – South Regional, 8065 Lely Cultural Parkway.

If you cannot attend an in-person meeting, submit comments online at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments. Staff is working on a virtual workshop that should be available in the near future. Additional details and updates to these meetings will be posted at MyFWC.com/Fishing (click on “Saltwater Fishing,” “Rulemaking” and “Workshops.”)