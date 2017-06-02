Green Cove Fishing Report

Now that we’re into a “have everything active bite,” let’s start with mullet.

The Mullet are biting and the bite improves with the increase of temperatures. All one needs is some mash, oats, #2 or #4 hooks, a float and split shot. Or you can go the easy route and buy a Redimade Rig. Just keep baited up and watch for some ripples and just drag your rig into it and set the hook. Remember they bite when and how they want. Not always they take the folat down and go. So you’ll also need some other things like bait, plastic and luck. We can supply it all except the luck part. That’s on you.

Next up will be the bream. Spawning activity on the moons. Look or smell the bed and you shouldn’t have any issues. Also start working your dock areas. Crickets will be your bait of choice, followed closely by wigglers, reds or grunt worms. These wiggling beauties attract fish by movement and scent. So now you have a couple of options for the getting of a pile of bream.

Catfish are next. These whiskered beauties will love you to feed them a nice night crawler or a piece of bait shrimp. They’ll also take a shiner when they’re feeding. Remember this is one fish who uses smell and movement largely to obtain a meal. Drop offs or channels are excellent are day-time places, with shallow waters after dark. So have at them.

Now yellow mouth trout and croaker. These bad boys have been bustin’ it for almost two months. Rules of thumb catch a small croaker, strip him, put on hook and catch trout or redfish. Also some of the croaker are very nice and they’re not insulting. Fry up a mess. Catch the croakers on smallish pieces of bait shrimp or night crawlers. Remember stingray are partial to crawfish. So if you start getting slammed by these tailed evil fish, just put on a crawler and keep at it or move to a different spot.

Now onto the reds. We’ve covered use of croaker so let’s move on to bait shrimp and crabs. These beauties just like about anything you want to, so catch these beauties when they’re in a feeding mood. Lure you can use, plastic grubs, shrimp imitations and worms. Also lipless crank baits work well. Look and work edges of grass lines, drop-offs and points. Protected coves that hold bait fish is also a good idea. So all I can say is give it a go.

Remember, shrimps, i.e., cast netting starts up June 1. So now is a good time to check them out and get a leg up on it. It’s just around the corner.

So ’til next time, keep your line wet and your lure movin’!–Richard.