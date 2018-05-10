Gulf Amberjack Rules Change

NOAA Fisheries recently changed the recreational seasons for greater amberjack in the Gulf of Mexico. Recreational fishing for greater amberjack will be open May 1-31, 2018.

The greater amberjack recreational fishing year will be Aug. 1 through July 31. The greater amberjack recreational fixed closed season will be Nov. 1 through April 30 and June 1 through July 31. Recreational fishing will be open August through October and in May.

The change in fishing year is expected to improve recreational fishermen’s access to greater amberjack. It is expected to provide an opportunity to harvest this species when other targeted reef fish species are prohibited from harvest.

The recreational fixed closed season was Jan. 1 through June 30. The intent of this closure for 2018 was to provide the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council more time to consider the most appropriate recreational closed season.

The new fixed closed season of Nov. 1 through April 30 and June 1 through July 31 is expected to protect the greater amberjack population during peak spawning and still allow for spring and fall recreational harvest.