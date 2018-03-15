Gulf Cobia Limit Reduced

Just in case you were unaware, the Gulf cobia limit in Florida state waters of the Gulf of Mexico was reduced from two fish to one fish per person in February. The 33-inch minimum size limit did not change.

Also, the recreational vessel limit in Gulf state waters was reduced from six per vessel to two per vessel, per day.

These changes were approved by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) at their December meeting. They were based on stakeholder input and concerns from anglers and will further promote sustainable management of this fishery.

In addition to the limit changes, a Gulf/Atlantic management boundary was created, defining all state waters north of the Monroe-Collier county line as “Gulf state waters” for purposes of managing cobia.

For more information or to view the presentations given at the Commission meeting, visit MyFWC.com/Commission and select “Commission Meetings,” then click on the link below “Next Meeting.”