Gulf Reef Donkeys!

Captain Chad Carney

The first time I heard of a fish nicknamed a “Reef Donkey” was on my charter to some deep gulf wrecks with some guys from SE FL nearly 2 decades ago, and I laughed my ass off! “Wreck Donkeys” would have been a better name for amberjacks, because that’s where they really hang out, along with deep sinkholes.

In 1972 on one of my first spearfishing trips, a big AJ nearly drowned me skin-dive-spearfishing on a wreck then called the Boca Grande Wreck, now known as the Bayronto. A bad shot made the fight a stalemate at 30-feet till we were both exhausted, but then the line broke and I lived, but lost my spear. Get a reel or a float & float line, and a slip tip shaft for a strong hold, and a stiletto dive knife.

Amberjack season in SWFL State waters opens May 1 and closes for June, July, and reopens August – October, Federal waters open August – October. Take is 1 per harvester per day, 34” at the fork. Atlantic season is open year-round and 28” at the fork. This makes no sense to me!

Since 1972 I have always seen way more AJs in the Gulf than in Florida’s Atlantic waters. Last week the Associated Press wrote that a new $12 million-dollar Federal Count reported estimates of up to 3 times as many red snapper in the Gulf than the 2018 NOAA estimates. Scientists are paying a lot of attention and it could make changes allowing less fishing restrictions! I’ll write more about this next month, as red snapper & gag grouper both open June 1.

Shoot straight and try some smoked reef donkey. Mmmm!! Capt. Chad