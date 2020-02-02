Capt. Tim Ramsey

I woke-up one day last week in a dated, one-story, single family home in a declining Naples neighborhood inhabited mostly by elderly widowed shut-ins…with the urge to shoot something.

I get that feeling a lot. No, it’s not what you’re thinking. Or maybe it is? The sky outside threatened rain, so I needed an indoor option. Here in Naples, Florida, two indoor gun ranges offered me what I needed.

If you’re a tourist or new in town and have guns or not, don’t just search the internet. Check out Groupon. You have two options: Naples Gun Range & Emporium (near the airport), and The Alamo Range (North Naples). Both options are awesome. The Groupon specials offer training, ammunition, firearm rental, range time, targets, and safety gear for one or more people. Pick what you like. The ranges are indoors, air conditioned, and staffed by professionals. Both ranges offer special shooting events and days such as Concealed Carry classes, women-only shooting nights, discounted rental days, bring-a-friend discounts, “full-auto Friday,” etc.

If you’re like me and have your own guns, you can shoot them at both ranges instead of renting. Naples Gun Range & Emporium requires copper frangible ammunition. Buy it there, it’s cheaper than you can get on your own. At the Alamo you can bring your own regular ammunition or buy it there. Reloads, bulk remanufactured ammo, armor piecing, tracer, or special loads are not authorized.

The ranges have some slight differences to consider. While both offer regular memberships, The Alamo has a VIP membership program with a private range and lounge on the second floor for those who can afford the membership fee. There, you can shoot rifle calibers, as well as pistol. Only pistol caliber firearms are allowed on the regular range. Naples Gun Range & Emporium has one of only three simulation rooms in the state where you can conduct firearms training in video formats without the need for live ammunition. Naples Gun Range also allows calibers up to .308 on the range.

Go. Have fun. You’ll like it. If you choose the Naples Gun Range, hit nearby Michelbobs for barbecue afterward or check out Naples Beach Brewery only four blocks away. If it’s the Alamo Range, check out Agave right next door for southwestern fare, or go across the street to Bokampers Sports Bar & Grill. Try the wings…and remember the Groupon coupons.