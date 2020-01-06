Hanging with Mullet Schools

By Joe Sheaffer

Figuring out and discovering different keys and ways to catch inshore species can be a challenge, but a very rewarding endeavor. Three years ago when I moved down to SW Florida and started my inshore fishing adventures, many fishing reports and experienced anglers would talk about fishing around mullet schools. Because of my lack of patience and inexperience fishing these inshore fisheries, I never quite understood the “Mullet Factor”. I’m sure I don’t have it all figured out now, but I definitely have a better understanding and have figured out a few keys to fishing around mullet. The first key: many inshore species will relate and hang near or around mullet schools. Second: these species are not necessarily trying to eat mullet, especially the very large mullet and third; as anglers we can pick up some important clues from the body language or activity from the behaviors of the schools.

Many Species will relate or hang with or around mullet; redfish, snook and trout to name a few. I have often seen redfish swimming in with the mullet schools. Snook will set up on structure, points, and funnel areas along the path of these mullet schools and will feed on them as they go by. Obviously the predator fish feed on mullet, but many times these fish hang with mullet because the large schools stir up and spook many types of bait and the predators take advantage of this. This behavior is very similar to cobia hanging around rays or manatees. When they spook/stir up different species of bait, the cobia are all over it. I really like fishing schools of large mullet and when I see them slowly meandering along, flashing side to side, my confidence in getting a bite is very high. Those larger mullet create more commotion and when they are in that slow flashing swimming mode it is almost a guarantee I’m going to catch a redfish. When I plan a fishing trip and pick out areas that I’m going to fish during that day, I’m hoping to find mullet in those areas. Usually if I don’t see any mullet activity I will move to the next area. Spend more time fishing around mullet schools and I’m sure you will improve your chances of catching fish!