By: Capt Roan zumFelde

Merry Christmas to all and Happy New Year. I hope everyone has had a wonderful year in 2019. This is the 4th year for the Freshwater scene and I am not sure I have much more I can say. So this month and this section are going to be short a sweet. I just want to thank everyone who reads my article each month and has come by the shop to visit. I hope that the information I have given over the years has increased everyone’s ability to catch the fish everyone wants to catch. I have had a lot of fun writing this section and am looking forward to another year in 2020. This year we are going to branch out a little more regarding tackle selection and techniques for catching both Fresh and saltwater species in SWFL.

Fishing this month should continue to be strong as long as the weather stays relatively the same. If we experience any duration of extreme cold that will change things greatly, but I am not seeing any signs of this on the long range forecasts. A little cold is good, a lot of cold BAD!!!

Canals have been producing lots of small to medium peacock bass, both the Golden Gate and the Miami have been pretty good for the peacocks. Fishing in all the lakes is still getting stronger and will be good if the weather stays roughly the same. Fronts are starting to push through and as everyone should know, just after a front comes through fishing can be tough. They no likey the pressure change. Slowing down your presentation and working much closer to cover will help, but it will still be a tough bite. Fishing usually picks up about the third day after the front has passed. Anyhow, I hope all have a wonderful Holiday and get lots of presents, like new fly rods from Indian Pass Outfitters and Mike’s Bait House. See you next year!!!!

