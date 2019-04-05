Harris Chain Fishing Forecast – April 2019

The largemouth bass should be nearing the end of their spawn here on the Harris Chain. This signals the post-spawn bite. Certain tactics can improve your chances at catching a large bass. Baits you should tie on are soft plastic senkos, soft plastic jerk- baits, and make sure you have a curly tail worm.

This time of year, lots of anglers will catch both numbers but also some quality fish. A weightless senko has been working great – worked as a sub-surface twitch- bait. Be prepared to go through some baits because the bass can’t say no to them. Fan casting around high percentage areas such as isolated reeds,

lily pads and other fishy looking areas will really pay off. Remember that you can rig these Texas rigged without a weight or also with a weight. When you fish with these baits without a weight, fish slowly to thoroughly target an area effectively. Colors to try are a watermelon with red and black flake plus the tried and true junebug color. Another bait to have tied on is an Advantage Bait swim jig. You can cast them into some heavy cover and just reel it through. You can rig a small swimbait on the back to really bulk up the profile of the lure.

I do have some days available to run fishing charters on The Harris Chain of Lakes. Please feel free to check out my website for more information as well as links to my social media pages with lots of pictures. www.cprbasscharters.com