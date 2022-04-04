Harris Chain Fishing Forecast – April 2022

Springtime weather makes the fishing hot on the Harris Chain of lakes. All species have been happy and willing to eat if you spend some time on the water. Bass and crappie are entering into the final stages of their annual spawning cycles with the next full or new moon and the shellcracker and bluegill just beginning to arrive in the shallows.

Let’s start with the specks. The lakes that are producing good crappie numbers and sizes would be Beauclair, and Dora. Don’t be afraid to fish the mouth of Dead River on the Eustis side as well. Minnows fished with a jig in about 3-5ft of water is going to be the key or naked minnow under a cork.

Most of the big female bass have spawned and are moving their way back to deeper water and will be looking for a good meal. Look for hard shell bottom areas close to canals, points with a drop off and deep water close by. Try fishing a Lipless crankbait (Booyah Knocker Copper Shiner) or a Carolina rig with a trick worm a little off the shoreline. Looking for edges of the eel grass or patches of hydrillia will be the key. We have started to hear that the U Vibe bite is happening, and those who aren’t familiar with a Zoom U Vibe, you really need to. South end of Little Lake Harris, and the Howie Bridge have been great secondary points for those post spawn bass.

Ok last we will get to the newcomers to the shorelines, shellcracker and bluegills. These feisty fighters of the Harris Chain love them some yellow/red worms and grass shrimp. When it comes to easy fishing this is where it is at. Bring a kid with a cane pole, cork, and a hook to some lily pads and take a big inhale through your nostril. If it smells like some fish loving is going on, then you are in the right spot. Other tells are oil in the water. Once you do find them dip your bait into an opening and hold on. Dead River, Haines Creek, Cracker Cove, and Green Cove will give you the best chance. Good Luck this month, and remember take a kid fishing.