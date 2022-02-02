Harris Chain Fishing Forecast – February 2022

February is the month that bass anglers wait all year long for to catch huge 5 bass limits on the Harris Chain of Lakes! In the recent MLF College and High School Tournament event, several 5-fish limits over 25 lbs. were weighed in. Most all of them with a fish over six pounds. Most angler catches were made by finding schools of fish on offshore grass near shallow water flats and spawning areas. With the up-coming full moon around mid-month and our recent cool snaps, the water temps will be sending the big females to answer mother nature’s calling.

I have been having luck fish with white spinnerbaits and bladed jigs. You can fish these baits near lily pads and other grasses. Baitfish hide near structure for shade and protection, and to ambush prey. Areas with hydrilla hold all sorts of bait and bass. Try your bottom machine graph and look for deeper grasses that are near canals, docks, or bridges. Weightless flukes in white, copper field, and watermelon red are another bait to have tied on with this cooler weather. Twitch, twitch pause is the cadence that seems to make your bait dart back and forth. Lipless crankbaits in bright orange or chrome blue can really make for some fun days of fishing when they are feeding on baitfish. A yo yo technique can trigger reaction strikes. Cast them out and very your retrieve until you get bites then repeat. Topwater baits are a great way to get explosive strikes too. A sexy dawg or popper or Evergreen Pencil popper are what I have used to catch them. Check the canals all over the chain for the bedding females. Take care of these fish when caught and take time to release big females for the future brood stock. Good luck – Captain Mark Wyckoff.