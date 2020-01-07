Harris Chain Fishing Forecast – January 2020

Cold fronts are moving in on Central Florida from the north. This weather is like a dinner bell to the largemouth bass. I have noticed that the bass are willing to eat most baits that resemble some sort of shad imitating bait, especially during pre-front conditions. Lipless crankbaits would be something I would try throwing around shoreline grasses, points, pockets and coves. Make sure to make some long casts and count a few seconds before you start to reel it in. I try to use either a 1/2 oz. or 1/4 oz weighted lure. Remember you can catch multiple ones on this bait because of the two treble hooks on it. I try to vary the retrieves till I either get bites or start catching some. Another bait to try is a small swimbait in a 3-inch to 5-inch size. You can fish these types of lures in shallow spots but also deeper water. Just count a few seconds before reeling it in when fishing deeper than three feet. Jerkbaits – either a soft or a hard bait are another one that has really produced some nice bass and also numbers. Remember to work the baits with the rod tip then reel up the slack line. Spinnerbaits can be casted into some pretty heavy cover and reeled out of. Make sure to make multiple casts at areas that look like a hungry one would hang around. Chatterbaits or a bladed jig is another one I would tie on. You can add a swimbait as a trailer to make the baits profile larger hopefully resulting in larger catches. If you try to mimic some sort of baitfish your trip should be more successful. Crappie fishing will be picking up with small jigs and minnows. A small white roadrunner jig has been my go-to for catching them. This is a great time of the year to book your own guided charter on the Harris Chain of Lakes. For charter information, updates, and catch info visit www.cprbasscharters.com.