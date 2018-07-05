Harris Chain Fishing Forecast – July

The summertime pattern is in full swing on The Harris Chain of Lakes. The weather is hot, and fishing is even hotter. Early mornings and late evenings are more comfortable for you, and the fish are similar. Best time to fish is when you can!

Largemouth bass are setting up near offshore hydrilla beds and other submerged grass. Effective lures to try are fluke style baits and senkos. Focus on main lake points with water depths around 5 to 8 feet of water. Even a small depth change of a foot or two can really be a great spot for the big ones. If there are boat docks in the vicinity make sure to cast around them. A chatterbait in white and silver has been effective. Make sure to vary your retrieves till the fish start biting. This is an excellent way to catch both numbers of fish mixed in with quality ones. Lipless crank baits and chatterbaits I have used to effectively cover water to find high percentage locations.

Areas to try out on Lake Harris would be 9th street canal, and some residential areas in Little Lake Harris. The Big Dog Baits’ Big Bully Frog fished with a heavy extra wide gap worm hook size 4 works great in the summer heat. You can cast it around lily pads but make sure to be ready for those explosive strikes. When the bass strikes the lure make sure to give it a few seconds to get a good hookset. www.bigdawgbaits.com – use cpr18 at checkout for a discount and tell them Capt. Mark turned you on to them. For guide trip information, check out www.cprbasscharters. com – or call Captain Mark with CPR Bass Charters, (352) 636- 6915. USCG Captain License, State of Florida Firefighter, Emergency Medical Technician.