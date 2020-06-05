Harris Chain Fishing Forecast – June 2020

The fishing is heating up with daily temperatures well over 90 degrees most days. At night you will hear frogs croaking in areas along the shoreline. You can really have some explosive strikes when fishing some sort of frog bait. Hollow body frogs fished with some heavy braided line can really give you an advantage to bring them in through the heavy vegetation. Pitching soft plastic baits around boat docks, lily pads and other visible structure is another way to really make for some fun fishing. Soft plastic jerk baits, senkos and trick worms are what to have tied on. There are countless ways to rig them but most of all they produce year round regardless of conditions you are in.

Lipless crankbaits are a great way to cover water and find a sweet spot. It could be a drop off, ledge or some sort of structure. Make sure to vary your retrieve if you’re not getting bites. Also counting down the bait every few casts when it hits the water can also help in making your fishing productive by trying deeper in the water column. A swim jig is a bait that usually catch larger than average fish. You can really make some long casts with swim jigs. Casting to weed edges or fishy looking spots and reeling your bait through can really make them hammer your bait. Remember to set the hook when you feel the fish, not when you see the strike – wait a second and you’ll get better catch ratios. Areas in canal systems are holding fish this time of year. Don’t rule out finding new areas. This investment of time can really pay off by having more successful fishing trips same day and in the future.

Contact Capt Mark when you are interested in catching bass during your own guided fishing charter on the Harris Chain of Lakes. Visit cprbasscharters.com for more information. Captain Mark Wyckoff, CPR Bass Charters, 352-636-6915.