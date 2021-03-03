Harris Chain Fishing Forecast – March 2021

Bait is moving around in search of shallow water and cover. With that brings largemouth bass, black crappie and other panfish to the dinner bell. A white bladed jig or a spinnerbait is hard for a largemouth bass to ignore. You can cast these baits near heavy cover as well as open water conditions or along grass edges. Soft plastic creature baits flipped and pitched around spawning areas can produce giant spawning bass. Look for places with hard bottom near some type of cover. Boat docks and seawalls are another key area to look for beds. Isolated lilly pads are another area that you will find fish nearby staging for their spawn. Long casts with a lipless crankbait can find active fish. You can fish it in a multitude of ways with letting it flutter down and ripping the bait up known as a yo-yo technique.

A Carolina rigged soft plastic worm can cover lots of water and let you feel for structure such as grass, brush piles and shell bottom areas. Remember to use a long sweeping hookset to the side. Colors to try out are a watermelon red, pearl white or a junebug. With the cold fronts coming in you can also work hard jerkbaits with a long pause between twitches. When the water is warmer you can try using shorter pauses for some really good strikes. This time of the year you will find excellent fishing near shallow water say around 6-foot-deep give or take. You can also catch crappie in lily pad fields on minnows and small jigs in a 1/8 oz. or 1/16 oz. size. Now is the time to get yourself on the books and schedule that fishing charter you have been waiting for. Visit cprbasscharters.com for lots of fishing content and social media links.