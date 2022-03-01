Harris Chain Fishing Forecast – March 2022

Bass fishing on the Harris Chain has been seeing better than average numbers but also some larger fish. Springtime means great weather and folks will enjoy the early fog lifting along the bank while casting for bites. Big female bass should be coming into canals to start spawning in waves. This is a great time of year to potentially catch your personal best and or some nice sized fish.

A tried and true bait to keep tied on is a lipless crankbait. These can be cast great distances. They make a great search tool to find actively feeding fish. I would suggest throwing them on 14 lb. monofilament or fluorocarbon fishing lines. You can fish them in varying depths depending on how long you let them sink before reeling them in. There are many ways to fish them so give it a try. Big bass will eat the lure when you rip it away from it being snagged in grass. Bigger fish will be nearing lily pads, reeds and other fish holding areas. Don’t be afraid to get your boat into some backwater areas to hunt for fish. Jerk baits both hard and soft plastic ones have always produced some nice ones. Any time you could find schools of fish actively schooling chasing down small shad and other forage. Fishing around heavy cover you can also try throwing a swim jig. This is a great way to catch larger than average fish. You can cast past edges of cover and swim it back but be careful you could lose your favorite fishing rod combo because the bass hits your bait so hard. This time of year, there are many patterns that are working so why not experiment on some baits that you’re looking to build confidence in. Now is the perfect time to book your own guided bass fishing charter on the Harris Chain of Lakes visit www.cprbasscharters.com to see plenty of fishing pictures and links to my social media pages to connect.