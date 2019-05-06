Harris Chain Fishing Forecast – May 2019

May is here on The Harris Chain of Lakes and that means that early summertime fishing patterns are starting to get the fish moving. Bream, bluegill, red ears, and shell crackers are all in their spawning stages around hard bottom shallow areas in 4 ft. of water or less. If you get near them or down-wind usually you can smell them (very fishy). Once you begin to get bites fan-cast the area to determine how big their spawning area is, move back a little and continue catching them. Red worms, night crawlers, crickets, small 1/16 oz. beetle spins or small jigs will work best. The best way is to fish the live baits right on the bottom. Use a small cork or bobber just for a bite indicator.

Once you find these areas you will have some excellent opportunities to catch nice some bass in the same areas or nearby. The bass are just coming off their spawning cycle and love fattening up on the panfish before heading to the deeper water for the summer-time. Best baits for the bass are swim jigs, bladed jigs and different varieties of soft plastic swim-baits. Any natural color like orange-perch, green pumpkin, black-blue, white, or gold is what I would have tied on. The Panfish spawn in areas that the largemouth bass have recently spawned in – it is worth the effort and time to find these places.

Another bait to try is a top-water plug or frog both early and late in the day or low light conditions. Walk the dog type baits and poppers can really make for some explosive strikes. Remember to wait a second to feel the fish on the lure before setting the hook. This is a great time of the year to book your own guided bass fishing charter. Plenty of fish pictures on my website www.cprbasscharters.com.