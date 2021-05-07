Harris Chain Fishing Forecast – May 2021

Anglers are having some good luck fishing with hollow body frogs in the Harris Chain this month. With these baits you can make long casts and thoroughly fish high percentage areas across the tops of lily pads. Short twitches with a pause have worked best versus simply cranking them back in. These baits imitate frogs, baitfish, etc. The lipless crankbait bite has been working well and allows you to cover water effectively and different water columns. You can make a cast and count to 5 before reeling and it will be nearly 5 or 6 feet deep allowing for more ways to fish your bait.

Soft plastic baits like creature types, Senkos and trick worms are a staple for lots of anglers on the Harris Chain. Colors to try: June bug, watermelon red, black and blue or an all-black bait. These colors will give you a small assortment that really catch good numbers of fish but also targets the big ones. You can pitch a creature bait to heavy cover and wait for that hard thump…wait a second… and hit ‘em hard. The bladed jig bite has been steady – don’t forget to rig on a small 3-to4-inch swim bait as a trailer on the back. These baits can be casted extremely far and worked through isolated submerged vegetation hydrilla and lily pads. Now is a great time to get on the schedule for your own guided bass fishing charter on the Harris Chain. Visit cprbasscharters.com for lots of fishing pictures and other outdoor content.

Captain Mark Wyckoff 352- 636-6915