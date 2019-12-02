Harris Chain Fishing Forecast – November 2019

Fall season is here – that means less boat traffic and more fishing fun on the Harris Chain of Lakes. Many anglers are gearing up for hunting season. This means more opportunities for the angler. Shorter days and cooler temperatures are in the future.

You will see shad fingerlings in canals and backwater areas. Baits to try are walk the dog top water plugs, noisy buzz baits, lipless crankbaits (Rat-L-Trap), square bill crankbaits. With most all lures I would suggest changing retrieve speeds with your baits then when you start getting bites keep doing what is working for that particular time. Fish are funny, one day the retrieve is super-fast, the other they like slower presentations. You will find largemouth bass feeding up before they start to spawn particularly when water temps get to around 70 degrees. Most fishing areas that provide great fishing keep getting better every year. Shallow water spots like canal systems with lily pads, docks, and reeds are all good things to look for. Weightless fluke style baits are another way of catching both numbers and quality bass. I skip cast them up under docks, and other out of the way areas. Doing this will increase your odds because most anglers are in a hurry when fishing different areas. Casting spinnerbaits along edges of lily pads and other forms of cover are a way to cover some serious water. You can eliminate areas that are not working and areas that are. Remember what your bait was doing when you caught your last fish or had a bite.

Cooler temperatures are also great for crappie fishing. Minnows, small jigs and small lures will keep you busy reeling in some nice slabs. Remember to fish around the full moon. Now is the time to make reservations for your own guided freshwater charter on the Harris Chain of Lakes – more details at www.cprbasscharters.com.