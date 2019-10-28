Harris Chain Fishing Forecast – October 2019

Now is the best time to be out fishing on the Harris Chain of Lakes. Largemouth bass are more active because of cooler temperatures both air and water. With cooler water temperatures, this means that the water becomes more oxygenated and the fish are very lively, aggressive and strong. Baits that mimic a golden shiner, shad, or a bluegill is what I will have tied on. Topwater baits such as a Pop R or a Devil’s Horse can definitely call some big bass from the depths. Lipless crankbaits (Rat-L-Traps) with some chrome orange and green many anglers’ longtime favorite. A word of caution the more beat up the artificial bait is, the more they keep catching some nice ones. Areas to look for are canal systems. You will start to see small fingerling shad in big schools and then bass blowing up on them. Pay attention around you when you are fishing. If you scare fish and see the elusive swirls it might be a good thing to go slower on your trolling motor. Minimize any movements and practice quiet, stealthy approaches. Avoid turning the trolling motor on/off or changing speeds. Try fishing with the sun at your back when possible and use the wind to your advantage.

Another bait to try is a soft plastic jerk bait such as a Big Dawg Baits Twitchin Minnow in wild shiner and houndini colors that will really make for some nice catches. You can fish the bait weedless Texas rigged or with a small weight. The options are endless. Often times using simple lures and presentations will make your day more productive. Now through April and May is the busy season for charters so make sure to get in on the action. Check out www.cprbasscharters. com for more information on booking your own trip.