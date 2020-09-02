Harris Chain Fishing Forecast – September 2020

The Harris Chain has been producing some nice quality largemouth bass for recreational anglers but also for tournament anglers. Do not let the heat stop you, cool days will be here soon. Summertime patterns continue through September. The bream and bluegill spawn is still going on strong. If you are fishing in shallow water areas and you are quiet you might hear the bluegill popping. They are eating small forage under the floating duckweed mats so be on the lookout. Drop a heavy jig thru the weeds and get bit. Fishing soft plastic frogs around lily pads and duckweed can really call for some amazing bites. Guide tip: make sure you are using braided line for situations such as this. The thin diameter along with the power to pull in the big ones start at a minimum of 40-pound braided line.

Big Lake Harris around 9th Street canal is a local area with many types of cover. There are endless boat docks, seawalls, and other fishy areas. Fishing in cooler, deeper water has also been holding some nice groups of bass. In the area of Yalaha there are some drop offs and ledges in and around the fish attractors. When you find cooler water, structure, or weed cover, slow down and fish. Summertime and soft plastics go hand in hand. Big ribbon tailed worms, senkos, creature baits and fluke style baits are what you should have tied on. Staple colors in junebug, watermelon red flake and black and blue flake have been working the best. Remember to get out early to beat the heat or fish in the evenings. Target areas with shade because it provides cooler more oxygenated water and also a high percentage area that could be an ambush point for that trophy bass that we are all looking for. Book your own guided bass fishing charter with Capt. Mark on the Harris Chain of Lakes – checkout cprbasscharters.com – #cprcharters – @cprcharters.