Harris Chain Fishing Forecast – September 2021

September we will begin to see the transition into fall when the temperatures cool in the mornings. It will still be hot, and big bass are out deep munching on bream, bluegill and other panfish. During the hot summer months, they will spawn in hard bottom areas that are near islands, shallow flats, and deep flats. September we will still be able to capitalize on the deep fish. You can use the side imaging feature on your electronics. When you find these areas, it will look like the surface of a golf ball with the dimples dotted along the bottom, indicating the dimples on the hard-shell bottom. You can fish bladed jigs through these areas with success. But just be patient because you could very easily hook your biggest bass. These strikes can be violent so use the proper rod and reel setup.

Lipless crank baits can be casted to target large areas that you want to effectively cover. A reel and stop technique has done well for me recently. Hollow body frogs can be casted near lily pad clumps and holes. And you know that those spots hold big fish too! Natural colored frogs are what I would have tied on. This time of the year you can drag a Carolina rig and reel it slowly with some pauses in the mix. A hot spot I would try is around Bird Island on Little Lake Harris. There is hard bottom around the island that offers great fishing. There is heavy cover you can pitch soft plastics into as well. Just wait for the thump and hit em! Visit www.cprbasscharters.com for more info and to book a day with Captain Mark.