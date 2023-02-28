Has Spring Sprung?

By: Capt. Dave Stephens

Well here in the land of sunshine it is often hard to tell. March for the most part in Southwest Florida means the last of the cold fronts pushing in from the north. However, I am sure Mother Nature will sneak one or two more in. Here’s a question for my fellow anglers; is it just me or does it seem it’s been very windy this year? I don’t know, but I’m sure we probably ask this question every year! Hopefully, the winds have got to subside sooner or later.

Grass flats are very important to the future of our fishery. Not only do these areas provide a nursery for juvenile fish such as snook, trout, redfish and other game fish to hide, but it also provides areas for food sources for these fish to thrive. Prey such as small crabs, shrimp, and baitfish call these grass beds home. Natural sea grass is slow growing and needs several things to thrive and the most important is clean water, the second is sunshine. In order for these areas to receive good sun light, we must have clean water.

