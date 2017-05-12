UPDATE:

Due to the low water conditions on the Kissimmee Chain of lakes the Help Our Heroes Bass Fishing Tournament launch site has been changed……..the new host site will be the Joe Overstreeet ramp on lake Kissimmee in Osceola County off of Canoe Creek Rd, 7 miles south of the Lake Cypress ramp turn-off. More info contact Toho Marine at 407-892-3200 or visit the web at www.tohomarineoutdoors.com

June 3rd, 2017 on Kissimmee Chain of Lakes to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project $175 per boat (includes Big Bass) Launching out of the City of Kissimmee ramp From Safe light until 3pm Registration will be accepted until May 26th

Phone: 407-892-3200

www.tohomarine.com and click on tournaments